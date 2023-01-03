A group of businesses is suing the town of Bar Harbor, claiming its new cap on the number of cruise ship passengers coming ashore is unconstitutional and will hurt the local economy.

The ordinance, which went into effect Dec. 8 following a November referendum, limits the number of passengers disembarking in Bar Harbor each day to 1,000. The cap was proposed in response to complaints about downtown congestion during Bar Harbor’s cruise season, when over 150 ships typically visit.

The cap “immediately renders the town an unviable destination port-of-call,” a complaint filed last week said.

The town for years has long tried to promote itself as an attractive destination for cruise ships. The complaint notes that ship itineraries are planned years in advance and claims the limit will lead cruise lines to shift their stops to other ports.

Once that’s done, “it could take years to re-establish cruise line confidence in calling at the port of Bar Harbor.”

The suit was filed by a group representing Bar Harbor businesses, the owners of two piers that receive passengers, and the operators of three vessels that ferry them between the town and the cruise ships.

The lawsuit asks that the ordinance be overturned but doesn’t seek any damages.

Town officials did not immediately return calls Tuesday morning seeking more information about a possible legal response.

