Falmouth has been awarded a $50,000 state grant to aid in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and assist in expanding access to locally grown food.

The Community Action Grant from the Governor’s Office of Policy, Innovation, and the Future also be used to partially electrify Hurricane Valley Farm, which is a part of the Falmouth Land Trust and leased by Cultivating Community. Some of the updates at Hurricane Valley Farm will include adding solar panels and a Tesla battery to the farmhouse.

In March of last year, Falmouth received a GOPIF grant for geomorphic study of five major streams in town.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: