Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale or lease two commercial condos at 44 Oak St. in downtown Portland. These properties are within blocks of popular restaurants and bars, multiple hotels, active office spaces, the State Theatre, Cross Insurance Arena, the Portland Museum of Art, and other galleries and performance venues.

The Frye Building was completed in 1914 and had major renovations in 2015. Both units feature 10-to-12-foot tin ceilings, large window lines, and elevator access. Doorway access is on Oak or Free Streets.

For sale or lease on the first floor and lower level is a 4,347± SF retail condo that previously operated as Headgames Salon. Floor to ceiling windows on the first-floor help fill the salon and retail spaces with natural light. The lower level includes multiple showers, a sauna, a breakroom, and private office/service space. Business assets are for sale separately.

Investors should take note of the second-floor unit for sale, a 2,150± SF single-level space. It is currently leased to Man & Oak Private Bottle Club, a unique space designed for members-only gatherings and business meetings that was completely renovated in 2021.

FIRST/LOWER FLOOR SALE PRICE: $999,999

FIRST/LOWER FLOOR LEASE RATE: $20/SF, NNN

SECOND FLOOR SALE PRICE: $585,000

These properties are listed by Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Mike at 207-318-5969 or [email protected]

