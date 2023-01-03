Gov. Janet Mills has raised more than $250,000 to cover costs of her second inauguration set for Wednesday, according to a report released by her Transition and Inaugural Committee.
The governor received $256,445 in donations and has spent $24,671, the report said.
The governor’s pre-inauguration fundraising and spending report was filed with the Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices. The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Mills will be sworn in for her second term on Jan. 4 at the Augusta Civic Center, and will give her address at around 7 p.m.
Among the biggest contributors to Mills’ 2023 inauguration were a health insurance company, a couple of law firms, and a paper company, according to the report.
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield donated $10,000; Pierce Atwood of Portland, $10,000; Bernstein Shur of Augusta, $10,000; and ND Paper Inc. out of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, $20,000. ND Paper operates a paper mill in Old Town.
Payments totaling $24,671 covered printing and postage expenses, legal services, and website development, according to the report.
Mills spent about $200,000 on her 2019 inauguration, which was also held at the Civic Center, but it took her campaign almost a year to settle up with the city-owned venue because the amount owed was $60,000 more than originally quoted.
The unexpected overage required the Mills campaign to conduct additional, post-deadline fundraising 10 months past the legal deadline to do so, which resulted in a $2,000 fine from the ethics commission under a 2015 law on inaugural finances.
Wednesday’s inauguration will feature original readings by Maine Poet Laureate Julia Bouwsma and poet Richard Blanco, who read a poem at the second inauguration of President Barack Obama nearly 10 years ago. The Pihcintu Multi-National Girls Choir of Portland and musician Dave Mallett will perform at 6:30 p.m. The Portland-based girls choir is composed of young immigrant women from more than a dozen countries.
Tuesday’s filing is required under a gubernatorial transition law passed by the Legislature in 2015, that allows the acceptance of donations to cover costs related to a governor-elect’s transition to office and inauguration. But the law requires anyone accepting such donations to establish a committee and appoint a treasurer to keep records of donations, as well as file a financial disclosure statement.
Tickets for Wednesday’s event are available online or by calling 207-358-9350 to reserve one to be picked up at will call. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis until the Civic Center’s capacity is reached.
An invitation-only inaugural celebration will take place Thursday from 7:00-10:00 p.m., also at the Civic Center.
Mills earned more votes than any governor in Maine history in her November victory over former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage. She is the first governor since 1970 to be elected with a clear majority for both terms in office.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.