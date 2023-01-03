PORTLAND – Julia “Juliet” (Russo) Hill passed away peacefully on Christmas Day with her loving family by her side.

Juliet was born in Portland on April 12, 1932, the daughter of Raffaelo and Adelaide (Amatruda) Russo. She graduated from Cathedral High School and began working at an early age at the family store, Russo’s Market. Juliet claimed she made the best Italian sandwiches and continued to do so throughout her life!

Upon leaving the family business, she went to work for Emery Waterhouse for several years before beginning her 33-year career with the State of Maine Department of Labor at the unemployment office. After retirement she worked part time as a lunch aid at Lyseth Elementary just to keep an eye on her grandkids.

Juliet’s family, faith, and Italian heritage are what she held closest to her heart. Her love and devotion to her daughters and grandchildren were unparalleled. Her grandsons brought her great joy and happiness, and she spoiled them each in their own unique way. Juliet was one of their biggest fans when it came to their sporting events. She was a fixture in the stands at many different venues and various arenas, whether football, basketball, or baseball. She traveled all over Maine, New England, and even as far as Virginia, Florida and Las Vegas, Nev. to watch them compete. When they grew older, she was known for her famous “drop off “packages that included things like their favorite sweets, cereal, paper products, socks, t-shirts, and toothpaste, to name a few. Juliet’s love and support for her family were evident every day in her life. The many little things she did to show her love for us had the biggest impact on all of our lives.

As a communicant of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Juliet was an active member of the daughters of Isabella and the Sacred Heart Sodality. She enjoyed working at the annual Bazaar selling her Italian-themed t-shirts and novelties.

Juliet deeply appreciated spending time with her family and friends. Her sense of humor and quick wit were engaging. She played weekly bingo and was a huge fan of playing the slots at casinos, anywhere from Maine to Vegas. She also enjoyed taking bus trips to Boston, Mass. and New York to see Broadway musicals, traveling to Florida, and her retirement cruise to the Caribbean. Juliet experienced the trip of a lifetime visiting Italy with her family and having the benefit while there of meeting her extended family. She cherished those memories.

Juliet was predeceased by her parents Raffaelo and Adelaide Russo; her sisters Gaetana Puopolo, Carmella Thurston, Philomena Anderson, and Rose Rumo, her brothers Ferdinand Russo, Alphonso Russo, Ralph Russo, Vincenzo James Russo; and her son-in-law, Theodore James Volger, Jr.

She is survived by her daughters Julie Volger (partner Robert Anthoine) and Victoria Hill Sullivan (Peter Sullivan); her grandsons Steven Hill, Theodore Volger, Nicholas Volger; and her sister, Mary Reidy of Florida; and countless nephews and nieces.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday Jan. 7 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Portland. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements by Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Hill family.

