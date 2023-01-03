The House of Representatives convened Tuesday to elect its next speaker, and for the first time in 100 years, it’s taken multiple rounds of ballots to make a choice.

With Republicans holding just 222 seats to the Democrats’ 212, the prospect of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. – once considered the obvious choice for the role – winning a majority looked shaky.

He lost 19 Republicans on both the first and second ballots. In the second round, those 19 all voted for Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, even after Jordan urged his fellow Republicans to back McCarthy. During the third ballot, that number grew to 20.

Those voting against McCarthy are almost exclusively members and incoming members of the House Freedom Caucus, and they include five freshmen.

Below are the members of his party who voted against McCarthy.

1. Andy Biggs, Ariz.

Biggs voted for himself for speaker on the first ballot and Jordan on the subsequent two ballots.

Biggs is the House Freedom Caucus member who challenged McCarthy when the GOP conference chose its leader and candidate for speaker in November. The opposition got just 31 votes – to McCarthy’s 188 – but Biggs signaled that he wasn’t done fighting McCarthy. In an op-ed two weeks ago, he wrote that “it is time to make a change at the top of the House of Representatives. I cannot vote for the gentleman from California, Mr. McCarthy.” Spokesman Matthew Tragesser assured The Washington Post: “He is a hard no. He will not vote for McCarthy under any circumstance.”

2. Dan Bishop, N.C.

Bishop, another House Freedom Caucus member, voted for Biggs on the first ballot, making him the second Republican to go against McCarthy’s speaker bid. On the second and third ballots, he voted for Jordan.

3. Lauren Boebert, Colo.

House Freedom Caucus member Boebert became the first House Republican on Tuesday to cast her speaker vote for Jordan, and did so again on the next two ballots.

4. Josh Brecheen, Okla.

Freshman Rep. Josh Brecheen offered perhaps the first surprise vote against McCarthy, casting his vote for Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. on the first ballot and for Jordan on the second and third. Brecheen, an incoming member of the Freedom Caucus, hadn’t telegraphed his intentions before Tuesday.

5. Michael Cloud, Texas

Cloud, another Freedom Caucus member – and another somewhat surprising early vote against McCarthy – voted for Jordan during the first three ballots.

6. Andrew S. Clyde, Ga.

Freedom Caucus member Clyde voted for Biggs during the first ballot, and for Jordan during the second and third.

7. Eli Crane, Ariz.

Crane, a freshman and incoming member of the Freedom Caucus, also voted for Biggs during the first ballot, and for Jordan during the two ballots that followed.

8. Byron Donalds, Fla.

Donalds voted for McCarthy on the first two ballots before voting for Jordan on the third. The prominent second-term Republican told CNN before the vote, “The one thing that’s clear is [McCarthy] doesn’t have the votes. So, at some point, as a conference, we’re going to have to figure out who does.” After that vote, he urged the GOP conference to take a recess to discuss next steps, adding, “these continuous votes aren’t working for anyone.”

9. Matt Gaetz, Fla.

Gaetz voted for Biggs during the first ballot Tuesday and for Jordan during the next two.

The Freedom Caucus member was the first to come out against McCarthy hard, long before the House GOP conference chose McCarthy as its leader and nominee for speaker. Gaetz said before the conference vote: “I’m not voting for Kevin McCarthy. I’m not voting for him tomorrow. I’m not voting for him on the floor.” Puck News went on to ask Gaetz whether there was any concession that could change his mind, and he reportedly responded with a flat “no.”

10. Bob Good, Va.

Good voted for Biggs during the first ballot on Tuesday, and for Jordan during the next two ballots.

Another Freedom Caucus member, he had spoken out against McCarthy before the conference vote, too. And while his statements suggested some wiggle room, he was unequivocal in a recent interview with Stephen K. Bannon. Bannon asked him whether there was anything McCarthy could do to earn his vote, and Good responded, “No, sir, because we can do better. . . . We have to have a new speaker.”

11. Paul A. Gosar, Ariz.

Gosar voted for Biggs during the first ballot after nominating him for speaker on the floor of the House. The Freedom Caucus member switched his vote to Jordan during the second ballot. He is the only member to vote against the last three GOP nominees for speaker: John Boehner, Paul Ryan and now McCarthy.

12. Andy Harris, Md.

Harris cast his ballot for former representative Lee Zeldin, N.Y., who lost his bid for the New York governorship in November. The Freedom Caucus member switched his vote to Jordan during the second ballot and voted for Jordan again on the third.

13. Anna Paulina Luna, Fla.

Freshman Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, an incoming member of the Freedom Caucus and a Trump ally, voted for Jordan during all three ballots.

14. Mary E. Miller, Ill.

Miller, a second-term member, voted for Jordan during all three ballots.

15. Ralph Norman, S.C.

Norman voted for Biggs on the first ballot, and voted for Jordan during the second and third ballots.

The Freedom Caucus member has cited McCarthy’s refusal to adopt the Republican Study Committee’s plan for the budget and has said he’s a firm no. “I’m not going to support Kevin McCarthy,” he told Just the News. He later told Politico that he is a “hard” no.

16. Andy Ogles, Tenn.

Freshman Rep. Ogles voted for Jordan on the first three ballots. The incoming Freedom Caucus member has called for the impeachment of President Biden and Vice President Harris.

17. Scott Perry, Pa.

Perry, the chair of the Freedom Caucus, voted for Biggs on the first ballot and for Jordan on the second and third ballots.

18. Matthew M. Rosendale, Mont.

Rosendale voted for Biggs on the first ballot Tuesday, and for Jordan on the next two ballots.

The Freedom Caucus member has highlighted an issue for many of his colleagues: the idea that the House rules don’t empower the rank and file enough. “We need a leader who can stand up to a Senate and President Biden, and unfortunately, that isn’t Kevin McCarthy,” Rosendale said. That would seem to leave open the possibility that McCarthy could make the kind of changes Rosendale needs. But Rosendale’s office indicated that he’s mostly firm. A spokeswoman told Puck that Rosendale would vote for McCarthy only under “extreme circumstances.”

Rosendale is also considered a possible challenger to Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in 2024. (He did so unsuccessfully in 2018, losing by a narrow margin.)

19. Chip Roy, Texas

Roy cast his first ballot for Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and his second and third ballots for Jordan.

Like Rosendale, he has focused like a laser on changing House rules, but he also called McCarthy a “friend” and said he has “been engaging and will continue to be engaging in good faith.”

20. Keith Self, Texas

Self, one of the most conservative freshmen elected in the 2022 class, cast his first three ballots for Jordan.

