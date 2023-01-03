Trudy Bird’s Ølbar in North Yarmouth is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, to celebrate its opening.

Created by brothers Alan and Jonathan Hines, Trudy Bird’s is a Scandinavian-style restaurant and bar inspired by a trip to Scandinavia in 2018. The restaurant specializes in Danish open-faced sandwiches called smorrebrod and also offers craft beer and cider.

Trudy Bird’s is located at 424 Walnut Hill Road in North Yarmouth, in the former Stones Cafe property. It is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4-9 p.m.

