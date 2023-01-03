The Wells man accused of attacking police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve remains hospitalized in New York City and has not yet been arraigned.

Trevor Bickford, 19, is facing charges of assault and attempted murder and could face additional federal charges. An arraignment has not yet been scheduled, according to a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Police say Bickford attacked a group of NYPD officers with a machete at around 10 p.m. Saturday just outside the security perimeter for the New Year’s celebration in Times Square. Two officers were struck in the head before Bickford was shot in the shoulder by a third officer, police said.

News of the attack and Bickford’s arrest and alleged ties to radical Islamic ideology came as a shock to the Wells community, where Bickford competed in wrestling and football while attending Wells High School. He has no criminal record in Maine, according to the Maine State Bureau of Identification.

Incidents of unprovoked violence across the country have become more frequent in recent years, often with connections to schools, workplaces or apparent involvement to extremist religious views tied to terrorism, said Noel March, director of the Maine Community Policing Institute at the University of Maine at Augusta.

“In Maine, we don’t expect to have any connections to this sort of incident, however, we must remember that even some of the 9/11 terrorists originated their deadly flight at Portland International Jetport,” said March, who is also a former United States Marshal for Maine. “Maine is not immune from having a nexus to domestic or international terrorism.”

CNN and ABC News said the NYE attack came after an “ISIS-aligned” video was posted on the internet calling for “lone offender attacks” throughout December.

Law enforcement sources have provided details to the New York Times and The Associated Press that paint a clearer picture of Bickford’s actions in the days and weeks before he traveled by train to New York City.

Those sources, who were unnamed because of the ongoing investigation, say Bickford converted to Islam sometime in the past year and a half and had been drifting toward a radical Islamic ideology. He became angered by the persecution of Muslims overseas and decided to go abroad to fight, the Times reported.

Multiple media outlets cite anonymous law enforcement sources as saying Bickford was placed on an FBI watchlist which prevented him from traveling internationally after his mother and aunt reported concerns about Bickford’s views to law enforcement.

Authorities are examining whether he made the trip specifically to attack police at the Times Square festivities, a law enforcement official familiar with the matter told the AP.

CNN reported that Bickford’s backpack contained a handwritten diary expressing his desire to join the Taliban in Afghanistan and die a martyr. Bickford also had written a farewell letter to his family.

In the letter, Bickford wrote to his mother, “I fear greatly that a piece of you believes so that you may be taken out of the hellfire,” the Times reported.

New York City police and federal officials are still trying to ascertain a motive, and investigators are reviewing Bickford’s online postings, which included some mentions of Islamic extremist views, an official told the AP. The official could not publicly discuss details about the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

March, from the community police institute, said that as domestic threats of violence grow, it is important to pay attention to behaviors, writings or statements that may indicate a person has become fixated or preoccupied with irrational thoughts or topics of violence. In those cases, he said, it’s important to “see something, say something.”

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is looking into the suspect, the agency said. The FBI searched Bickford’s childhood home in Wells over the weekend. A spokesperson for the FBI’s Boston office has repeatedly declined to comment, citing the need to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

