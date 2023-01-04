Maine has received additional funding benefitting the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The government funding bill signed on Dec. 29 included $1 billion in supplemental appropriations. Maine will receive $6.5 million in additional LIHEAP funding as a result.

“This additional funding for LIHEAP comes at a critical time for Maine families,” said Sen. Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden in a joint statement. “We strongly advocated for this increase for LIHEAP to help compensate for the record high fuel prices that are straining households’ budgets. This much-needed funding will help to ensure that seniors on fixed incomes and other Mainers in need have the resources necessary to keep their homes warm this winter.”

The funds are in addition to $42.5 million the state was allocated in November. Prior to that, in October a federal emergency supplemental funding package was passed by Congress that contained $1 billion for LIHEAP. The package resulted in Maine receiving nearly $7.2 million.

The funding benefits local communities in Maine.

“We’re pleased to learn about the additional LIHEAP funds coming to Maine,” said South Portland Social Services Director Kristen Barth in October. “The city of South Portland sometimes refers residents in need of assistance to LIHEAP for support with home heating costs. With the cold weather approaching, the additional funding comes at a great time.”

LIHEAP serves to assist low-income households pay their energy bills. Geopolitical events have resulted in heating costs reaching significantly high levels this winter, increasing the need for such assistance. The program helps offset these costs.

The Opportunity Alliance, a network of Maine-serving social services, includes a Home Energy Assistance Program for Cumberland County. The program serves to assist eligible homeowners and renters pay for heating expenses. For homes heated with oil, kerosene, wood, propane, natural gas, electricity, and other fuels, HEAP makes an annual payment to heat providers. Renters can also apply to HEAP, regardless of whether heating is included in rental fees.

Home Energy Assistance Program assistance and benefits are based on income, household size, and current energy costs. For example, if a household of four makes a total of less than $59,348 per year, they will qualify for HEAP assistance. If a household of two makes under $40,356 total per year, they will also qualify.

For more information and guidelines, visit www.opportunityalliance.org/heap.

