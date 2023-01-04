Southern Maine will see a light glaze of sleet, freezing rain, and snow well after sunset tonight. Here’s what the timeline looks like:

The wintry precipitation will continue into the rush hour commute on Thursday morning. Accumulations of around 0.01″ of ice should be enough for road crews to keep up with.

Little to no ice is expected for Down East Maine.

A few to several inches of snow will accumulate for central Maine where the precipitation stays all snow.

By the early afternoon on Thursday temperatures will rise to above freezing and winter weather advisories are expected to be lifted.

Another bath of wintry precipitation is expected on Friday, but with colder temps a light snow event is more likely at this time.

