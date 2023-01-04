The state’s child welfare system continues to fall short in its duty to protect children, according to a report released Wednesday by Maine child welfare services ombudsman.

The report cites “substantial issues” with more than half of the child welfare cases it reviewed and a “downward trend in child welfare practice.”

Christine Alberi, whose office acts as an independent watchdog over the Office of Child and Family Services, reviewed 83 cases involving 162 children. The cases were all active between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sep. 30, 2022.

Alberi found that 46 of those cases were handled in a way that negatively impacted the safety and interests of children or the rights of parents. In multiple instances, the Office of Child and Family Services, failed to gather enough information to accurately determine whether a child was safe to remain in a home or, even with adequate information, failed to recognize a risk to a child, resulting in delayed removal of children from unsafe circumstances and the returning of children to unsafe situations, according to the report.

The ombudsman program is a non-profit contracted with the governor’s office and overseen by the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. Its mission is to improve child welfare practices by reviewing individual cases, providing information on the rights and responsibilities of families, service providers and others involved in the system and referring individuals requesting assistance to the appropriate party.

Alberi’s office responds to complaints or inquiries from those concerned about the handling or outcome of a case and chooses cases to investigate based on degree of alleged harm, the credibility of the caller, the resolutions available, the complexity of the issue and the history of those involved, among other things. The ombudsman received 801 inquiries between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sep. 30, 2022, an increase of 93 from the previous year.

The issues cited in the ombudsman’s report are not new, and echo the annual report issued one year ago. But they come after the Mills administration and the Legislature have focused energy and attention on efforts to improve the system in the wake of a series of child deaths in the past two years.

The report suggested that staff continue to have too much on their plates and that the state entities that work with children and families need to come together to stop the calls to child protective services in the first place by increasing mental health and substance use services for adults and children.

Maine’s child protective services program has been under scrutiny in recent years because of high-profile cases of abuse and neglect that have left several young children dead in Maine. Four children under the age of 4 died in June and August of 2021.

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services in June 2021 asked an outside agency – Casey Family Programs – to assist with an investigation and evaluation of the deaths of the four children.

“This is a call to action. In addition to our own review and ongoing work, we requested Casey Family Programs bring to bear its wealth of experience and national perspective to help us, and we’re bolstering StrengthenME to ensure Maine families have access to the support they need to cope with the significant stresses of the pandemic,” DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said at the time.

Maine reported that more children died in 2021 from abuse, neglect or in households that had prior involvement with the child protective system than in any year on record.

In all, 29 children died in Maine last year and at least 27 had had some sort of child protective history, according to state data, which is not a comprehensive list of all child deaths, and doesn’t include five child deaths in which criminal cases have been filed.

