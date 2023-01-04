LISBON – Dennis L. Brown, 81, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, at The Lamp Memory Care Center in Lisbon. Dennis’ life has always been one of learning starting from a chemistry set in his childhood bedroom and on to a bachelor’s of science degree from University of Maine at Orono and two master’s degrees (University of Southern Maine and The University of the South, Sewanee). He spent most of his career teaching chemistry, earth science, and physics at Lake Region High School in Naples, ME with stints on either side at Maine Central Institute, Bangor High School and Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School. In addition to teaching, he also worked as a ranger at Sebago Lake State Park and as the park manager at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site. His role as interpretive ranger at Sebago showcased his love of learning as he wanted to be able to identify every tree, shrub, flower, moss, lichen, fungus, and animal scat for the nature walks he conducted. He’d wake his children up at midnight to learn the constellations with him for his star parties. He was also an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish with his family and beagles. Mineral collecting was another hobby that included children and grandchildren.

His wife Dale Brown, his brother Myles Brown, his daughter Pamela Brown Perry and her husband Craig Perry, son Daniel Brown and his wife Mary Brown, grandchildren Lauren Brown and her husband Daniele Amondolini, Allison Brown Kenney and her husband Ryan Kenney, Mitchell Perry and his husband Jonian Grosha, Sydney Perry and her partner Raiden Joyner, and great granddaughter Harper Kenney will always carry his love for family and learning in their heart.

In keeping with Dennis’s wishes all services are private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers those wishing my make a donation in Dennis’s memory to Bridgton Scholarship Foundation c/o Peter Oberg

132 Main St.

Bridgton ME 04009