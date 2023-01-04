BRUNSWICK – Joseph “Joe” James Doubek of Brunswick passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2022 at the well earned age of 93.

Joe was born on Dec. 3, 1929 in Foley, Minn. to John and Anna Doubek.

Joe spent 28 years serving his country in the Air Force. One of his greatest accomplishments was his involvement with the Berlin Airlift. After his years in the military, Joe had a successful career as an engineer at BIW for 15 years.

Joe was an avid golfer, with many senior titles at the Brunswick Golf Club. Through his retirement Joe enjoyed continuing to golf both in Maine and would fly south to be a Florida snowbird with his family. Joe also was known as “Mr. Fix It” around his house and the Pines where he resided, often doing projects in his garage workshop. Joe was also known for his green thumb, often growing tomato plants and herbs on his deck and sharing with his family in the summertime. Papa Joe was known for hosting his annual lobster bakes and birthday BBQ’s with his family on his deck.

As Papa grew older, his eyes twinkled for family, especially watching his great grandson’s grow, and being involved with the Cyr family gatherings. Joe enjoyed visiting his favorite spots in Brunswick for his senior black coffee and rides up the coast with his family.

Joe was an avid storyteller, who loved to tell anyone who would listen about his life experiences, especially related to how he served both his local community and country.

Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife, Leila; his daughter, Debra; and his brothers.

Joe leaves behind his devoted family that includes his daughter, Lana; granddaughters Kay Kessler and Alison Cyr; great-grandsons Joseph and Jacob Kessler; sister, Patty; son-in-law, Glenn Cyr; and great-son-in-law, Steve Kessler.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Coastal Manor of Yarmouth and Beacon Hospice and Desmond Funeral Home for their outstanding care for our dear Papa Joe as he made his final transition.

