O’Wril, Kathleen at home in New Gloucester, Dec. 21, 2022. Visit, Pinette, Dillingham, Lynch Funeral Home, Lewiston, Jan. 5, 1-4 p.m. Mass, Jan. 6, 11 a.m., St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Gray.
