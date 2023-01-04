NEW GLOUCESTER – Kathleen O’Wril, beloved wife and mother, passed peacefully in her home of 49 years, surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 21, 2022. Kathleen was born on Aug. 17, 1942, to Rita and Stanley Chwalek in Lawrence, Mass.,. Kathleen grew up in Methuen, Mass., where she first crossed paths with the boy who would become the love of her life, Timothy O’Wril, while coming out of the confession booth at St. Monica’s church – the very church they would be married in 11 years later in 1963. Kathleen attended and graduated from Tenney High School, and Lowell State College where she graduated Cum Laude in 1964. She graduated just in time to welcome their first beloved child, Susan. Five years later, they welcomed their first son, Timothy, and seven years later their youngest son, Daniel. Kathleen was an adoring, attentive mother. In 1966 she began her 21 year teaching career. Cultivating and caring for young minds was a vocation she devoted tremendous heart to. Despite her love of teaching, Kathleen answered to a higher calling in 1992, where she began training as a Chaplain with the Dioceses of Portland at CMMC. In Chaplaincy, Kathleen found her true passion, one which spoke to her love of God, her deep spirituality, and her desire to serve others. Kathleen was also an avid reader, gardener, and a doting Nana to her grandbabies.

Kathleen is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Timothy O’Wril, her loving children, Susan O’Wril-Mason (and husband, David); Sons, Tim, and Dan (wife, Bronwen;) her grandchildren, Malcolm, Elodie, Toby, and Dennis; her sister, Jackie Randazza, and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, God-children, and close family friends, all of whom filled her life with so much love and such beautiful memories. Kathleen is predeceased by her parents, and her brother, Michael J. Chwalek.

Please join us for Kathleen’s Celebration of Life at Pinette, Dillingham, Lynch Funeral Home in Lewiston. Visiting hours will be between 1-4 p.m., on Thursday, January 5, with the Celebration Memorial beginning at 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 6, at 11 a.m., at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Gray. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, Maine 207-784-4023. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.