Rapkin, Norman Leslie 94, Dec. 30, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m., Jan. 3, Etz Chaim Synagogue, Portland, shiva follows, Jan. 4 & 5.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Rapkin, Norman Leslie 94, Dec. 30, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m., Jan. 3, Etz Chaim Synagogue, Portland, shiva follows, Jan. 4 & ...
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Already a subscriber? Sign in.
Rapkin, Norman Leslie 94, Dec. 30, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m., Jan. 3, Etz Chaim Synagogue, Portland, shiva follows, Jan. 4 & 5.
Send questions/comments to the editors.