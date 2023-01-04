Find more historic pages and headlines from the Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel, Press Herald and Sun Journal by visiting Centralmaine.com/archive, Pressherald.com/archive or Sunjournal.com/archive.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
The Press Herald, Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel and Sun Journal reported on the ice storm, the aftermath, the cleanup and the restoration of power. Scroll through front pages from Jan. 9 through Jan. 21, 1998 to relive the coverage.
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Already a subscriber? Sign in.
Find more historic pages and headlines from the Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel, Press Herald and Sun Journal by visiting Centralmaine.com/archive, Pressherald.com/archive or Sunjournal.com/archive.
Send questions/comments to the editors.