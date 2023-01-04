Adrianna Smith scored 18 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Maine overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat UMass Lowell 70-63 in an American East women’s basketball game Wednesday night in Orono.

After blowing an 11-point halftime lead, the Black Bears (6-8, 2-0 America East) trailed 56-46 with 6:20 remaining. But Smith scored eight points during a 13-1 run and assisted on Anne Simon’s 3-pointer that made put Maine ahead 59-57 with 1:04 left in regulation.

Lowell tied it on a layup by Ivory Finley with 30 seconds left.

Smith and Sera Hodgson combined for Maine’s first 10 points in overtime. The Black Bears took the lead for good, 64-61, on a 3-pointer by Hodgson.

Smith also had 10 rebounds and five assists. Anne Simon scored 17 points and Caroline Bornemann finished with 14.

Finley led UMass Lowell (1-11, 0-2) with 14 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE 68, PLYMOUTH STATE 46: Tamrah Gould scored 16 points to lead the Huskies (5-6, 3-2 Little East) over the Panthers (4-8, 0-6) in Gorham.

Amy Fleming chipped in with 14 points. Franny Ramsdell added 10.

MAINE MARITIME 70, BATES 63: Maria Barela scored 21 points as the Mariners (5-5) edged the Bobcats (6-5) in Castine.

Lauren Plissey added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Morgan Kennedy scored 24 points for Bates. Meghan Graff chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 62, PLYMOUTH STATE 57: Chance Dixon made four 3-pointers and tallied 24 points to power the Huskies (8-2, 2-2 Little East) past the Panthers (6-7, 0-5) n Gorham.

USM’s Cody Hawes nearly posted a triple-double, finishing with nine points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

(23) CHARLESTON 92, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 79: Dalton Bolon tallied his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars (15-1, 3-0 CAA) won their 14th straight game, beating the Aggies (6-10, 1-2) in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Charleston is off to its best single-season start since joining Division I in 1991.

Kam Woods scored a career-high 30 points for N.C. A&T (6-10, 1-2).

