PROMOTIONS

Andrew Lynch has been promoted to chief financial officer at Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, a luxury property company with offices in Portland and five other Maine locations. Lynch joined the company as financial controller in 2018. Previously, he was employed in the Financial Risk Management Department for General Electric Capital Aviation Services. He is a graduate of the Martha & Spencer Love School of Business at Elon University with a bachelor’s degree in finance and international business.

The Portland office of Wells Fargo Advisors has promoted Susan Pye to branch manager. Her new responsibilities include directing day-to-day operations of the branch and its financial services team. Pye has worked in various positions at Wells Fargo Advisors for seven years and has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wheaton College in Massachusetts.

Preti Flaherty has promoted Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron to partners at the Portland-based law firm. Abraham is a member and former chair of its Corporate and M&A Practice Group and currently co-chairs the Diversity Committee. She is a graduate of Bentley University, the University of Maine School of Law and Western New England University. Baron is a member of the firm’s Corporate and M&A and Immigration practice groups. She holds degrees from Boston College Law School, the Universidad Torcuata Di Tella and Universidad Austral in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Michael Traister has been named managing director at Portland law firm Murray Plumb & Murray, succeeding Drew Anderson. Traister has served with the firm since 1995 and is currently a partner, chair of its Construction Group and co-chair of the Litigation and Trial Practice Group.

NEW HIRES

Lauren Weliver has joined Portland law firm Murray Plumb & Murray as a partner, specializing in estate planning. Weliver has clerked for the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, worked as an administrator for the Maine Judicial Branch, and practiced law at two other local law firms. She operated Weliver Law prior to joining Murray Plumb & Murray.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Mitchell Institute has elected three new members to its board of directors: Brian Harris, founder and CEO of MedRhythms, a Portland digital therapeutics company focused on the use of music and technology in neuroscience; Christina Marie Lemieux, planning director at the global advertising company Publicis Groupe; and Dr. Rebecca Wyke, CEO of the Maine Public Employees Retirement System. The Mitchell Institute, headquartered in Portland, is an educational nonprofit that provides more than $1.4 million in scholarships and related programming each year.

RECOGNITIONS

The National Association of Corporate Directors, New England Chapter, has awarded the board of L.L. Bean Inc. a “Director of the Year” award, the only such award presented this year to the board of a private company. Three awards to individuals and an award to a public company board will also be presented at an April 25 ceremony in Boston.

The Longfellow Hotel, now under construction at 754 Congress St. in Portland’s West End, has been named to Vogue magazine’s list of “The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023.” The 48-room, five-story boutique inn is expected to open this summer.

