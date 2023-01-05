As with every New Year, I find myself simultaneously reflecting on the successes and struggles of the past year and hoping that 2023 will bring more successes than struggles. This hope has already been met with the announcement of committee assignments over the holiday break. I’m happy to serve again as chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, in addition to serving on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee. From my experience as a farmer with a focus on environmental protection, it’s an honor to start this new legislative session by continuing to build on my work from the past two years.

While I look forward to the opportunities I will have to make positive change for our communities this year, I’m also aware of the challenges that many Mainers still face. While the holidays can be a time of joy and comfort, many in our communities were also worried about high heating costs and winter storms. Additionally, with the end of the Emergency Rental Assistance program, many are at risk of being evicted from their homes and left with nowhere to go. The rapid drop in temperature and the weekly snow storms are only making this situation more dangerous and urgent.

On Dec. 21, I was one voice among many who submitted testimony at the public hearing before the Joint Standing Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs in favor of LD 3, “An Act to Establish the Winter Energy Relief Payment Program to Aid Residents with High Heating Costs and to Finalize the COVID Pandemic Relief Payment Program.” The stories from fellow Mainers all over the state formed a chorus of voices describing the heartbreaking experiences of those suffering without homes and without heat. It was heartwarming to hear from the people who work on the frontlines of this crisis to give food and provide shelter for those who are hurting the most. With each person who testified about those experiencing homelessness and families sleeping in their cars, the message became clear: We must provide relief now.

On Jan. 4, my colleagues and I delivered to the people of Maine the assistance they so desperately need. I was one of 24 senators who voted in favor of the bill, which will provide $450 relief checks to approximately 880,000 Mainers who are struggling to get by with today’s heating costs. The emergency legislation will also give supplemental funds to programs like the Home Energy Assistance Program and the Emergency Housing Relief Fund in an effort to provide further assistance to those struggling to heat or remain in their homes. While I feel the bill isn’t ideal, I believe that doing everything we can to help our constituents, neighbors, coworkers, friends and family survive the below-freezing temperatures this winter outweighs the concerns. Given the extent of the crisis, providing assistance is our top priority, especially after hearing from so many constituents over the last year.

With the passage of LD 3 marking the beginning of the 131st Legislature, I am hopeful that we will continue to make positive changes in Maine. As an emergency measure, the bill went into effect as soon as the Governor signing it into law on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Checks are scheduled to start going on in late January through the end of March, providing the people of Maine with the assistance they need to stay warm this winter.

If you have questions, ideas or comments throughout the legislative session, please feel free to contact me at [email protected] or my legislative office at (207) 287-1515. You can also follow my Facebook page at Facebook.com/SenatorStacyBrenner for more frequent updates.

