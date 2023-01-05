DALLAS — Jayson Tatum had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in his second career triple-double, and the Boston Celtics beat Dallas 124-95 on Thursday night, ending the Mavericks’ seven-game winning streak.

Jaylen Brown scored 19 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who bounced back from a 150-117 loss in Oklahoma City when the Thunder were missing 30-point scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Luka Doncic scored 23 points after averaging 44.5 points over the previous five games. The Mavs superstar didn’t play in the fourth quarter, which started with Boston leading by 24.

Doncic hit buzzer-beating 3-pointers for the win in Boston’s previous two Dallas visits. There was never a chance for a third, or for the Mavs to extend the longest winning streak since their lone championship season in 2010-11.

Doncic missed all six shots from long range as the Mavericks finished 7 of 32. Doncic was 7 of 23 overall and Dallas shot 38%.

Tatum wasn’t much better than Doncic, going 8 of 22 from the field, but Boston was 16 of 43 from 3-point range, with eight players hitting at least one.

Advertisement

Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 15 points, with Smart going 4 for 9 from deep, while Brogdon was 3 of 5.

The Celtics never trailed after the middle of the first quarter, and Dallas didn’t get closer than 13 after halftime.

Doncic had nine rebounds but was limited to three assists as Dallas tied its season low in assists with 15. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 18 points, and Christian Wood had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Seldom-used Celtics center Noah Vonleh was traded to San Antonio for a future conditional second-round pick. The Celtics included cash in the deal. Vonleh averaged 1.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 7.4 minutes in 23 games.

GRIZZLIES 123, MAGIC 115: Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and Memphis won at Orlando for its fifth straight victory.

Paolo Banchero had 30 points for Orlando.

Advertisement

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets might be headed toward yet another NBA All-Star Game rematch.

James is the overall leader so far in All-Star balloting, and Durant leads all Eastern Conference players in early voting returns – putting them on track to be All-Star captains for the third consecutive year.

James had 3,168,694 votes entering Thursday, topping the list of Western Conference frontcourt players. Denver’s Nikola Jokic is second (2,237,768) and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis is third (2,063,325).

Durant leads Eastern Conference frontcourt players with 3,118,545 votes. That’s just ahead of Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,998,327) and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (2,226,712).

Golden State’s Stephen Curry leads all guards in the balloting with 2,715,520 votes. Dallas’ Luka Doncic has the No. 2 spot among West guards with 2,388,502 votes.

Advertisement

Among East guards, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving leads with 2,071,715 votes, and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is second with 1,637,374.

The top three frontcourt players and top two guards in each conference will be chosen as starters, with the leading overall vote-getters from each conference serving as captains and choosing their teams.

Fan voting counts for 50% of the starters balloting, a media ballot counts for 25% and the ballots turned in by NBA players count for the other 25%.

James has been a captain in all five previous uses of that process, going 5-0 in All-Star Games. His team beat a Durant-picked team in 2020 and 2021, beat teams picked by Antetokounmpo in 2018 and 2019, and beat a team picked by Curry in 2017.

Voting continues through Jan. 21. Reserves – chosen by NBA coaches – will be revealed Feb. 2, with the game Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »