Northern Light Health is shifting 1,400 employees – including 130 in southern Maine – to a health services company, a move that top hospital officials say will save the Maine system $1 billion over 10 years.

The 1,400 employees will no longer work for Northern Light Health starting in March, but instead will work for Optum, a Minnesota-based health services company. The employees will remain in Maine, retain their jobs, will not experience any cuts to their pay and will receive similar benefits, said Paul Bolin, chief people officer and senior vice president at Northern Light Health.

The move is part of a national trend by hospital operators to outsource billing and support operations.

Northern Light Health – the second-largest health care company in Maine after MaineHealth – is the parent organization of Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and Mercy Hospital in Portland, rural hospitals in northern Maine and a large network of outpatient services.

The positions are not jobs that directly care for patients, such as doctors and nurses, but are office-based positions including “revenue cycle management, information systems, inpatient care management, analytics, project management office and supply chain,” according to a news release. The bulk of the jobs shifting to Optum are at the home office of Northern Light Health in Brewer. About 130 jobs in southern Maine will become Optum jobs, most based at Mercy Hospital.

Tim Dentry, president and CEO of Northern Light Health, said in an interview with the Press Herald that the economic forecast for hospitals, especially larger hospitals such as EMMC, is “unsettled” and so they had to look at ways to save money to preserve core health care services.

“Nobody was going to save the day for us in health care,” Dentry said.

Dentry said over time, because Optum has built-in efficiencies for providing similar services to health care systems across the country, some jobs that become vacant will not be replaced. Also, having Optum pay for overhead costs on IT systems, other technology, equipment and supplies will save money over the long term, he said.

“This decision by Northern Light is going to take a huge amount of pressure off of individual entities like EMMC,” Dentry said. He said much of the system’s financial pressures are at EMMC. One reason is that the pandemic accelerated workforce shortages and the hospital had to pay for travel nurses, who can fill gaps but command high wages.

