SACO – Lisa Louise Caldwell passed away peacefully on Saturday Dec. 31, 2022 after a brief illness.

She was born in Manchester, Conn. on Dec. 16, 1964, the daughter of Jackson and Jane (Barker) Caldwell. Shortly after the family moved to Arlington, Mass. where she was a graduate of Arlington High School.

The family spent every summer in their favorite place, Ocean Park, and in 1983, Lisa and her family moved to Ocean Park full time.

Lisa was a graduate of Becker Junior College in Leominster, Mass., University of New England, Biddeford, and University of Southern Maine, earning a master’s degree in education and literacy. She spent over 25 years in the public school system as a special education teacher. She most recently worked for 13 years as a special education teacher for Sanford High School. She was passionate about her job and her students. She enjoyed watching them succeed and this gave her great pride and joy.

Lisa loved her family, her pets, music, long walks on the beach with her dogs, and watching the New England Patriot games with her mom and best friend, Jane.

She is survived by her beloved family, a sister, Karen Caldwell Murphy and her husband Tim Murphy and nieces Jillian and Tenley Murphy, all of Saco; an uncle, Douglas Caldwell of Gorham; and cousins Heather Jacques of Old Orchard Beach, Clayton Stoddard, Steve Stoddard and Kristi Stoddard, all of Laconia, N.H.

Visiting hours will be Friday, Jan. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco. A celebration of life service will be held in late spring in Ocean Park. Private family burial will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the

Animal Welfare Society

P.O. Box 43

W. Kennebunk, ME 04094,

Literacy Volunteers of Greater Sanford

P.O. Box 940

Sanford, ME 04073 or

Sanford High School Reading Program

52 Sanford High School Blvd.

Sanford, ME 04073

