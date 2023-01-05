HOLLIS – On Sunday Jan. 1, 2023, Shirley Irene Emery, 84, of Hollis, returned home to her Heavenly Father after a final goodnight kiss from her husband, William.

Shirley was born on Feb. 25, 1938, to Irene and Everett Morrison. She graduated Deering High School in 1956. Shortly thereafter, she met William Emery at a crosswalk on Exchange Street in Portland where he asked her to hold his hand as they crossed the street. Being the kindhearted and caring person that she was, they joined hands and did not let go for the next 68 years. The two would be married in 1957 and fostered a legacy of love and happiness through six wonderful children, 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter.

She was a loving wife and devoted mother. She brought warmth and light everywhere she went. The two things she loved most were her family and her angel collection. Before her passing, Shirley bestowed an angel to all her daughters, granddaughters, and great-granddaughters, as a symbol of her love. These angels watch over us, guide us, and remind us of the beautiful angel that she is.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents; and grandson, Jefferey Dale Emery.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Emery; their beloved children Dale (Carol) Emery, Julie (William) Candow, Patricia (Steven) Wilson, Lisa (Benoit) Drouin, Cynthia (Andy) Arguin, Trevor (Tricia) Emery; and her many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday Jan. 7, at Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Rd., Hollis, ME 04042. A graveside service will be held in the spring.

Psalm 73:26- My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous