Maddie Fitzpatrick finished with 12 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds as Cheverus rolled to a 57-35 win at Deering in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Thursday night.

Emma Lizotte scored eight of her 22 points in the first quarter to help the Stags (8-1) open a 17-5 lead. It was 30-12 at halftime.

Ruth Boles added 10 points for the Stags, who have won eight in a row.

Shay Rosenthal led Deering (0-7) with 10.

WESTBROOK 47, BONNY EAGLE 45: Lyla Dunphe scored 12 points, Taylar Hodge added 10, and the Blue Blazes (6-3) held off the Scots (4-3) in Westbrook.

The Scots led 19-18 at halftime before Westbrook moved in front after three quarters, 34-30. Neither team led by more than six points.

Leah Cromarty added 10 rebounds for the Blue Blazes.

Kaitlyn Bartash scored 20 points and Ember Hastings totaled 10 for Bonny Eagle.

GORHAM 52, FALMOUTH 32: Ellie Gay scored 15 points, going 7 of 9 from the line, to lead the Eagles (4-3) past the Navigators (5-2) in Falmouth.

Summer Gammon added 13 points, and Kalin Curtis tossed in 10.

Anna Turgeon led Falmouth with 15 points.

THORNTON ACADEMY 52, SCARBOROUGH 42: The Golden Trojans (7-0) took the lead with a 19-10 advantage in the second quarter, then held the Red Storm (2-5) to two points in the fourth quarter as they secured a win at Scarborough.

Addisen Sulikowski led Thornton with 13 points. Hannah Cook added 11 and Kylie Lamson tossed in 10.

Caroline Hartley scored 17 points for Scarborough.

MARSHWOOD 47, KENNEBUNK 41: The Hawks (6-2) used a 32-21 advantage in the second half to overcome a halftime deficit and defeat the Rams (2-5) in Kennebunk.

Savannah Nashwinter scored 13 points and Daniella Aceto added 10 for Marshwood, which trailed 20-15 at halftime.

Ruby Sliwkowski led Kennebunk with 14 points. Cenzie Cunningham and Kendall Therrien scored 11 apiece.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 48, CAPE ELIZABETH 30: Isabelle Morelli and Ellie Steele paced a balanced attack with eight points apiece as the Patriots (2-4) beat the Capers (5-1) in Gray.

Olivia Manning scored 12 points for Cape.

LAKE REGION 47, FREEPORT 21: Margo Tremblay scored all 10 of her points in the third quarter as the Lakers (5-1) used an 18-5 advantage to pull away from the Falcons (2-4) at Naples.

Melissa Mayo added 16 points, including five 3-pointers. Lake Region led 13-10 after the first quarter, then held the Falcons scoreless until three minutes remained in the third. By the end of the third, Lake Region’s lead was 40-15.

Angel Pillsbury led Freeport with nine points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 82, RICHMOND 43: Angel Huntsman scored 31 points as the Panthers (7-0) cruised to a victory over the Bobcats (6-2) in Richmond.

NYA also got 16 points and four steals from Graca Bila, and 10 points from Charlotte Harper-Cunningham.

Kara Briand and Izzy Stewart scored 12 points for Richmond.

WELLS 58, OAK HILL 14: Maren Maxon scored 15 points as the Warriors (6-1) beat the Raiders (0-6) in Wales.

Cali Leighton added eight points.

Ariana Thibeault led Oak Hill with seven points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 38, WAYNFLETE 28: The Hawks (3-5) scored seven of their 11 fourth-quarter points from the free-throw line to pull away from the Flyers (2-3) at Portland.

Brooke Landry had 24 points, including eight free throws, for Sacopee, which led 27-24 through three quarters.

Sasha Melnick and Maeve Mechtenberg scored seven points each for Waynflete.

HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 7, BIDDEFORD 0: Marina Bassett recorded four goals and two assists, Libby Hooper had two goals and two assists, and Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (5-5) shut out Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Sanford (2-5-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Chloe Whitten chipped in with a goal.

YORK 3, FALMOUTH 2: Elizabeth Buckley finished off a feed from Cheyanne Deeney early in the third period to break a 2-2 tie and lift York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (6-2) past Falmouth/Scarborough (1-5-1) at Family Ice Center.

Chloe Fallon and Margaret Hanlon were the other goal scorers for York.

Trinity Grenier and Audrey Farnham scored for Falmouth/Scarborough.