New Trinity music director

Dr. John Schuder is the new music director at Trinity Lutheran Church at 612 Main St.

Schuder is a native of Ohio and over his career has earned a bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s degree in sacred music at different universities, as well as a doctor of musical arts degree from the Juilliard School in New York City. He has also served as organist and choirmaster at many different churches, and as a minister of music at the Scarsdale Congregational Church in New York state, where he was designated minister of music emeritus. In addition, he served a term as dean of the Westchester County Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

After moving to Maine, he served for 10 months as interim director of music at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Yarmouth.

Trinity Lutheran will welcome Schuder with a reception after their 10:30 a.m. worship on Jan. 8, and community members are invited to come and meet him.

He will form a new church choir and welcomes anyone to join.

Housing coalition to meet

The Westbrook Community Housing Coalition will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the First Church of Westbrook, 733 Main St.

The coalition of citizens, clergy and public officials formed to aid homeless people and combat the housing crisis.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 10, 1973, that Westbrook High School teacher Sandra Cutler flew to Houston, Texas, for a 10-day Christmas vacation and to visit relatives.

