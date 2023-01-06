Grab your skates

The ice rink behind Newbegin Gym on Main Street is available to the public during daylight hours.

Skaters should use the rink at their own risk and children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. No food or drink on the ice is allowed. Call the Gray Recreation Department at 657-2323 with any questions.

New Town Hall hours

Gray Town Hall has adjusted its Thursday hours to open to the public at 11 a.m. The change was made to give staff members time to complete tasks that require uninterrupted attention. Town Hall will remain open until 6:30 p.m. each Thursday.

Fun at the library

​Family Board Game Time starts at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Gray Public Library. A wide assortment of games will be available, including The Game of Life, Pirates of the Caribbean Edition; Monopoly, Minions Edition; Clue, Harry Potter Edition, and Disney Villains Edition; Connect 4, Spider-Man Edition; Uno, The Office Edition; Family Feud, Star Wars Edition; Sorry, Giant Edition; Jumanji and Battleship.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, children ages 8 and up can make their own decorative snowflakes at Kids Snowflake Craft Day from 11 a.m. to noon.

Church supper

The First Congregational Church Parish at 5 Brown St. is hosting a supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The meal will include casseroles and salads, baked pea beans, red hot dogs, breads and an assortment of desserts and beverages. Seating capacity is 50, doors open at 4:30 p.m. and meals are $10 each. Call 657-4279 for more information.

Adult ed lineup

Many new classes start soon at the Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education center, including Zumba, Mondays starting Jan. 23; Tai Chi Essentials, Tuesdays starting Jan. 17; Strength and Balance for Senior Fitness, starting Jan. 23; ukulele for beginners, starting Jan. 31; and more.

The center is open at 10 Libby Hill Road, Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday from 9 a .m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment on Friday.

Prices and more information can be found at gray.maineadulted.org, or by calling 657-9612.

