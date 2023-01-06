“Farce”: “A ludicrous and empty show” (American Heritage Dictionary). This strikes me as the perfect characterization of what Republican members of the House of Representatives are engaging in as they attempt to elect a new speaker. It’s also probably an accurate prediction of how they will proceed once they get through this first act of the show.

It makes me glad I live in Maine, where both our U.S. representatives, Democrats Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, understand that they are obligated to earn their salary – paid to them from funds provided by our federal tax dollars – the old-fashioned way: They put in an honest day’s work for it.

But our taxes also support these incompetent, squabbling Republican toddlers, and I don’t find it amusing to see them wasting their time and our money when there are real problems to be solved. I hope that citizens are now fully cognizant of the dangers these representatives pose to our republic and will remember their antics when the next election occurs in 2024.

Paul Machlin

Falmouth

