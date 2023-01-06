When your electric bill arrives, please pay particular attention to the supply portion. The two-part bill consists of the delivery part, which is the Central Maine Power charge. The second is the supply charge, which CMP has absolutely no control over, even though they are required to invoice and collect it.

The “standard offer” supply charge was increased a whopping 49 percent on Jan. 1, primarily because of companies that produce electricity with natural gas, the main dispatchable power source. When renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, are not available to satisfy the system needs (think air conditioning, heat pumps, electric vehicles, etc.), natural gas (a fossil fuel) is needed to keep our lights on.

The corridor might not have significantly reduced the supply price, but it certainly would have created stability in the current cost, which appears to be completely unchecked.

Excess funds after you pay your electric bill? Write a little “thank you” note to two Franklin County heroes for the tremendous part they played in stopping the corridor. Without their tireless efforts, we might have enjoyed a lower bill. History may prove that they greatly contributed to a terrible disservice for the Maine ratepayers.

You might also consider a tax-deductible contribution to the Natural Resources Council of Maine. They, too, deserve credit for your increased cost. Apparently, they feel that generating electricity with natural gas is much better for the environment than with hydro generation.

Delbert Reed

Freeman Township

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: