PHILADELPHIA — Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers’ home winning streak at 11.

LaVine made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and a half of play to give Chicago an 88-74 lead with 3:33 left in the third quarter. He was two short of his career high for 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic had a triple-double for the Bulls with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Chicago shot 57.1% from the field and was 20 of 34 from 3-point range.

Vucevic took advantage of Philadelphia’s undersized center tandem of PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell with Joel Embiid missing his second straight game because of soreness in his left foot.

Tyrese Maxey had 26 points and six assists for the 76ers, his best performance since returning to the lineup on Dec. 30. Maxey averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.5% from the field in his previous three games since returning from a fractured foot that sidelined him six weeks.

Tobias Harris added 22 points for the 76ers, and Harrell added 17. James Harden also had 17 points – on 4-of-17 shooting – and 11 assists

Advertisement

NETS 108, PELICANS 102: Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and visiting Brooklyn outlasted short-handed New Orleans.

Kyrie Irving scored 19 points, hitting a deep 3 with 44 seconds left to give the Nets a 106-100 lead and doom New Orleans to just its fifth home loss this season.

T.J. Warren scored 15 points for Brooklyn and Royce O’Neale added 14, including a 3-pointer with 2:27 left.

CJ McCollum scored 28 points and Naji Marshall had a career-high 23 points for the Pelicans in their second game since losing Zion Williamson for what is expected to be about three weeks with a right hamstring strain.

KNICKS 112, RAPTORS 108: Julius Randle had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Mitchell Robinson had 10 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out and New York won its fourth straight game, beating the Raptors in Toronto.

Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, Quentin Grimes had 16 and Immanuel Quickley 13 as the Knicks won north of the border for the first time in more than seven years, snapping an 11-game road losing streak against the Raptors.

Advertisement

New York’s previous win in Toronto was a 111-109 victory on Nov. 10, 2015. After that game, the referees acknowledged missing Knicks star Carmelo Anthony step out of bounds on a pivotal play late in the fourth quarter.

Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 27 for the struggling Raptors. Toronto has lost seven of its past eight at home and 11 of 14 overall.

PACERS 108, TRAIL BLAZERS 99: Bennedict Mathurin had 19 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 15 in the closing six minutes, rallying Indiana to a victory over visiting.

Haliburton also had 12 assists. Indiana has won five straight home games and seven of its last nine overall.

Portland was led by Anfernee Simons with 20 points and Damian Lillard with 19 points and eight assists. Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 19 rebounds as the Trail Blazers lost for the third time in four games.

NOTES

MAVERICKS: The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy.

Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the New York Knicks.

The 32-year-old Walker has been plagued by knee issues in recent years. He scored 32 points while playing 42 minutes in an overtime loss to Cleveland but ended up missing two games not long after for injury recovery.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous