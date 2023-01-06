Urso, Rosalind 98, in Lawrence, Mass., Dec. 27, 2022. Mass 3 p.m., Jan. 6, Sacred Hearts Church, Bradford, Mass. H. L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Urso, Rosalind 98, in Lawrence, Mass., Dec. 27, 2022. Mass 3 p.m., Jan. 6, Sacred Hearts Church, Bradford, Mass. H. L. ...
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Already a subscriber? Sign in.
Urso, Rosalind 98, in Lawrence, Mass., Dec. 27, 2022. Mass 3 p.m., Jan. 6, Sacred Hearts Church, Bradford, Mass. H. L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home
Send questions/comments to the editors.