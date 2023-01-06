LAWRENCE, Mass. – Rosalind A. Urso, 98, beloved wife of Salvatore J. Urso (deceased) and devoted mother of Gary M. Urso, passed away peacefully at Mary Immaculate Restorative and Nursing Center, in Lawrence, Mass. on Dec. 27, 2022.

Roz was born Feb. 12, 1924, the youngest of nine children of the late Joseph and Angelina (Zaccagnino) DiPierro.

She was raised in Biddeford and attended Thornton Academy, Saco, class of 1941. In 1944 she moved to Haverhill, Mass. She then attended Golden School of Beauty Culture and then she worked for her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Anthony Cortese, as a beautician at Anton’s Beauty Salon for all of her working life. She owned and ran Anton’s Beauty Salon the last years of her working career after her sister and brother-in-law retired.

After moving to Haverhill, Mass., she met her husband Salvatore, to whom she was married for 48 years until Salvatore’s passing in 2000. She lived in the same house for 78 years of her life! She loved spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband; and all of her siblings.

She is survived by her loving son, Gary M. Urso CPA, of Haverhill, Mass.; nephew, Robert Cortese and wife Elaine of Haverhill, Mass., and numerous other nieces and nephews, including her godson, David DiPierro of San Diego, Calif.

There will be a mass at Sacred Hearts Church, Bradford, Mass., on Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of the H. L. Farmers and Sons Funeral Home 106 Summer St., Haverhill, MA 01830.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the

Alzheimer’s Association,

225 N. Michigan Ave. flr. 17

Chicago, IL 60601

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous