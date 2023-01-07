RICHMOND — Wyatt Cassidy scored a game-high 24 points and dished out seven assists to lead the Richmond boys basketball team to a 98-23 win over Vinalhaven in an East/West game on Saturday.

Koleman Crosier added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats (8-1) while Connor Vashon added 10 points.

Robbie Swears scored six points for the Vikings (0-3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MT. ARARAT 54, MEDOMAK VALLEY 45: Kayleigh Wagg logged 13 points, and Julianna Allen and Cali Pomerleau added 11 apiece to lift the Eagles (6-1) over the Panthers (4-4) in Topsham.

Medomak’s Kytana Williamson led all scorers with 16 points. Addison McCormick chipped in 14 and Maya Cannon had 10.

FALMOUTH 72, MORSE 28: Emily Abbott sank three 3-pointers on the way to 19 points as the Navigators (5-3) raced past the Shipbuilders (1-6) Falmouth.

Anna Turgeon contributed 16 points.

Haley Kirkpatrick tallied 19 points for Morse.

