Silvano Ismail poured in 31 points for Cheverus, but Portland staved off a comeback by the Stags as it held on for a 46-43 win in a Class AA boys’ basketball game Saturday at the Portland Expo.
Jeissey Khamis led Portland (7-2) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Pitia Donato had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Cheverus (7-3) had a four-game winning streak snapped.
SOUTH PORTLAND 65, SCARBOROUGH 50: Gabe Galarraga sank four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as the Red Riots (8-1) topped the Red Storm (2-6) in Scarborough.
Jaelen Jackson helped out with 18 points. Nafees Padgett added 10.
Spencer Booth led Scarborough with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Liam Jefferds scored 10.
FREEPORT 78, POLAND 69: JT Pound scored 29 points to lead the Falcons (3-3) past the Knights (2-5) in Poland.
Cody Wall added 15 points and Will Maneikis chipped in with 10.
John Patenaude poured in 33 points for Poland. Hayden Christner sank six of Poland’s 14 3-pointers and finished with 19 points.
WESTBROOK 56, KENNEBUNK 33: Aiden Taylor scored 14 points, and Kolbyn Dunphe and Ben Eugley each had 11 to lead the Blue Blazes (7-2) over the Rams (3-3) in Westbrook.
Theo Pow led Kennebunk with six points.
BRUNSWICK 55, BIDDEFORD 51: Trevor Gerrish posted 26 points and 17 rebounds and Thomas Harvey had 21 and five assists, helping the Dragons (3-5) defeat the Tigers (2-7) in Brunswick.
Julius Silva scored 16 points for Biddeford. Drew Smyth chipped in 15.
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 46, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 29: Brayden Kloza dropped in 17 points and Nate Olney added 11 as the Panthers (3-5) beat the Guardians (2-6) in Eliot.
Dan Poirier led Seacoast Christian with eight points.
OXFORD HILLS 74, MASSABESIC 32: Holden Shaw scored 15 points as the Vikings (8-1) overpowered the Mustangs (0-7) in Waterboro.
Josiah Vigue scored 11 points for Massabesic.
