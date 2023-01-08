Donations to the Press Herald Toy Fund have exceeded $200,000 and continue to climb.

It is the third annual fundraising drive in a row to reach the milestone, helping to ensure the charity will continue to bring joy to Maine children in need.

The tradition began in 1949 when the Portland Evening Express first asked for donations to buy toys for children whose families were struggling and couldn’t afford holidays gifts.

And last month, the donations of generous readers were used to buys toys and books and distribute them to the families of thousands of Maine children experiencing hardship. Many of the notes from parents spoke of struggles with rising prices and rents. A number of families who sought help were homeless as the holidays approached, or worried they might be soon.

One mother wrote to the Toy Fund last month that the gifts provided by donors brought her family joy and hope at a time they were most needed. The Toy Fund will soon begin working to carry on the tradition a 74th year.

LATEST DONATIONS:

Unity Lodge #3 IOOF $500

In honor of our grandchildren $200

Coup Pappas Family $300

In memory of Dr & Mrs Roderick A MacDonald $35

Seth Brewster $75

Merry Christmas! From the workers of D&G Machine Products $2,000

LMB Giving Fund $200

Liza Moore & Arnie MacDonald $1,000

Snowy Owl Family Fund $200

Kristine & Timothy $1,000

In memory of Lois & Harry Carlin, from Bill Sullivan $20

The Ertman Family $100

PPH employee book sale $190

In memory of our parents, Sena & Warren Herbert, and Irene & Henry Ducharme $50

For the children & families, Peggy & Jim Folland $300

For my 6 grandchildren, from Beverly Hastings $40

In memory of Bob, Peggy, and Bud $200

Sam & Faith Beal $250

From Allie & Sophie $10

From Rodney & Danielle $50

Thomas & Mary Emerson $50

TOTAL TO DATE: $200,510

