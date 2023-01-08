A Lincolnville man was arrested and charged with murder over the weekend in connection with a homicide that took place Friday.

Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville was taken into police custody by Maine State Police detectives Saturday evening, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Pendleton is facing murder charges in connection with the death of 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville, Moss said.

Moss said an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Curit was the victim of a homicide. The cause of death is not being released at this time at the request of the Maine Attorney General’s Office. Also not being released are the weapon used or the circumstances that led up to the homicide.

Deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning, around 9:39 a.m., to a 911 call from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville for an unresponsive male. When deputies arrived, they found Curit deceased.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded, with detectives and evidence technicians working through the day on Friday and into the early morning hours on Saturday. They conducted interviews and processed crime scene evidence.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Saturday morning. Detectives arrested Pendleton on Saturday night and charged him with murder. He was transported to the Waldo County Jail in Belfast, where he is currently being held without bail.

Both Curit and Pendleton are graduates of Camden Hills Regional High School, according to their Facebook pages.

