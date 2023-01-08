PORTLAND – Virginia Alexander Titcomb passed away on New Year’s Eve after a full and happy life of 96 years. The youngest child of William and Nancy Pearson Alexander, she grew up in the tiny community of West Point, Maine, surrounded by her large, loving family. After her mother’s death, 12-year-old Ginny was raised by her sister and brother-in-law Alice and Alton Wallace.

She left the lobster life behind to marry a handsome young army corporal in 1944. After the war, Warren and Ginny Titcomb settled in Portland where they raised four children and Warren served for 25 years as a Portland police officer. Ginny returned to school as their children grew, earning her GED. She worked as a medical records clerk at Maine Medical.

The lure of warmer weather led the couple to retire to Florida. There, Ginny found her true calling. A course taken as a lark led to a second career as a gifted artist in oils, with many of her works capturing the unique beauty of her Maine homeland. Friends and family members treasure her paintings of lighthouses, lobster boats, summer gardens, and even a few family portraits.

Warren died in 2014 just two months short of their 70th wedding anniversary. Ginny returned home to Maine to be close to her family. She had a deep and abiding love not only for her immediate family but also her many nieces and nephews.

Ginny is survived by sons Joel and Jason, daughter-in-law Teri; granddaughters, Olivia and Gabriella; and great-grandson, Sebastian. She was preceded in death by her daughter Brenda in 1981 and oldest son Warren in 2020.

﻿Ginny will live on in the hearts and memories of all those touched by her warmth, her quiet strength, her deep faith, and her gentle spirit. “She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue … Her children rise up and call her blessed … Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.” – Proverbs 31:26, 28, 29

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a faith based organization of your choosing