STANDISH – Linda Anne Karantza, 66, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 2-4 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, followed by a reception. Burial will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery in Portland. For full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.