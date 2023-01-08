GORHAM – Marion Louise Neyhart, 96, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2023, at Gorham House.

She was born Feb. 4, 1926 to Leo George Fleckenstein and Dorothy Isabelle Clarke Fleckenstein in Williamsport, Pa. She grew up in Williamsport, Pa. where she met her husband, Paul Lester Neyhart. She attended Williamsport schools and graduated from Williamsport High School, class of 1945. After a time working for Sears, she began working for Sylvania electric. On Feb. 8, 1947, she married Paul Neyhart a mere four days after turning 21, and they were together for 70 years until his passing in 2018.

After a short time in Biloxi, Miss., they moved to State College, Pa. so Paul could attend Penn State. He graduated in 1955; by that time, they had three sons and one daughter. Marion’s last child, a daughter, joined the family in 1956 just before they moved to Glen Bernie, Md. They raised their five children in Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio.

The favorite homestead was in Riverton, N.J. It was a family project to restore this 80-year-old Victorian mansion, built 1880. Marion put her formidable skills to work fixing up this house to create a home that held many fond memories for Marion as well as her children. Marion threw some of the best Christmas, Halloween and dinner parties in the neighborhood. After moves to four additional homes, they finally retired to their hometown of Williamsport, Pa. Marion spent the last three 3 ½ years of her life at Gorham House in Gorham. ﻿

Marion was a loving individual, always putting others before herself. She delighted in hosting family holidays and gatherings. She was a very kind, intelligent and talented woman. She held positions in the Maryland State Department of Accounting for decades. She loved working for the state of Maryland and was very sad to have to retire.

She enjoyed many endeavors including boating, traveling the world, RVing throughout the U.S. and Canada, cooking, sewing, and gardening. Above all else, Marion’s greatest love was for her family and her many dear friends; all of whom loved her for her unshakable strength and faith, her gentle spirit and the unconditional love she shared.

She was predeceased by her husband, who passed away in 2018; her brother, Bob Fleckenstein, and her sister, Shirley Fleckenstein Wilson.

Marion is survived by three sons and two daughters, along with their spouses Paul Neyhart and wife Maureen of Quakertown, Pa., Jacki McCallum and husband David of Windham, Timothy Neyhart and wife Teri of Hadley, Mass., Thomas Neyhart and wife Leslie of Alabama, and Susan Zimmerman and husband Barry of Bluffton, S.C. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and eight step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Denny and husband Bud, and Alice Fulmer; plus, many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staffs from the Lincoln and Cambridge units at Gorham House for their excellent care and friendship during Marion’s residence there. Special thanks also to Georgia and Molly from Compassus of Maine Hospice for all the visits and the exceptional care they provided.

Services for Marion will be held in Williamsport, Pa. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at: http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion’s name may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate