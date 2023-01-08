SOUTH PORTLAND – Mark A. Bernier passed away on Jan. 5, 2023 at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Forest City Cemetery.

For full obituary and to offer online condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.