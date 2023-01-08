(Ed. Note: For the complete Cheverus-Deering, Cheverus-Portland and Porland-Oxford Hills boys’ basketball, Cheverus/Yarmouth-Gorham boys’ hockey and Cheverus-Yarmouth/Freeport girls’ hockey game stories, see Sports at theforecaster.net)

It seems like just yesterday when we welcomed the winter sports season, but it’s already hit the midway point and it won’t be long until we’re talking about the championship month of February.

Local athletes have made their mark to date.

Here’s a glimpse of where things stand:

Boys’ basketball

Cheverus and Portland’s boys’ basketball teams find themselves in the midst of a heated race in Class AA North.

The Bulldogs had their five-game win streak snapped last Monday when they dropped an agonizingly close 48-47 decision to reigning regional champion and preseason favorite Oxford Hills. Host Portland led by nine, 39-30, heading to the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold it and despite having the ball with 6 seconds left and a chance to win it, couldn’t muster a shot and went down to defeat. Kevin Rugabirwa and Brady Toher both had 10 points and Remijo Wani added nine.

“We let that one slip away, but we gave it a great effort,” said longtime Portland coach Joe Russo. “We had too many turnovers down the stretch against their press. They’re tall and take up space, but we know what we need to do with the ball and we didn’t take care of it. They’re very good. They’re the measuring stick. They have the upper hand but they can be beat. It will just take a solid effort.”

The Bulldogs then improved to 7-2 with wins at Windham (50-35) and at home over Cheverus (46-43). Against the Eagles, Jeissey Khamis scored 13 points and Toher added 11 points, five steals and five assists. In the win over the Stags, Portland nearly let a 15-point lead with under three minutes to go slip away, but hung on for dear life behind Khamis’ 15 points.

“I think we didn’t handle the ball well and we kind of panicked, but we’re fighters and we don’t give up,” Khamis said.

“I told the guys to keep their heads up because we won the game,” said Russo. “The important stat is the final score. They gave us a scare and pushed us to the brink and we bent, but didn’t break. I’m very pleased with how we’ve played so far.”

The Bulldogs were at undefeated, Class AA South favorite Thornton Academy Tuesday, then have a rematch at Oxford Hills Friday.

“It’s going to be physically easier than this week, but not easier in terms of teams we play,” Russo said. “We have to play supposedly the two best teams in the state.”

Cheverus extended its win streak to four last week with wins at Scarborough (71-50) and at home over Deering (66-57), then fell to 7-3 with a 46-43 setback at Portland. Against the Red Storm, senior standout Silvano Ismail had 26 points and Gio St. Onge added 15. In the win over the Rams, Ismail had 27 points and St. Onge added a dozen.

“This year, it’s all business, but we’re having fun,” Ismail said. “We’re still young a little bit, but the younger guys are helping a lot.”

“I love to see (Silvano) go crazy every night,” St. Onge said. “Silvano’s the best player in the state. He’s not selfish at all. He’s a great teammate and he’s one of the better leaders I’ve ever met.”

“It’s a slugfest in AA North every night,” added Stags coach Richie Ashley. “Deering’s been playing tough. If you look at their record and don’t come to play, they’ll make you pay.”

Ismail then scored 31 points against the Bulldogs, but a furious late rally fell just short.

“We did good job of coming back,” said Ashley. “We could have waved the white flag, but we didn’t. We never do. It was great energy and effort, but our execution obviously has to be a lot better. Our foul shooting has to be better. We have to knock down shots.”

Cheverus hosts Hampden Academy Friday, then visits Edward Little Monday.

“It’s good this week to only have one game,” said Ashley. “The way we play and our lack of size, we have to exert so much energy in every game, this bye will be great for us to rest up for Hampden. They’re good. Their starting five is as good as anybody’s. We’ll get ready for them, then get ready for EL.”

Deering fell to 0-8 after losses last week to visiting Edward Little (64-54), at Cheverus (66-57) and at home to Windham (75-48). Against the Red Eddies, Trip Marston had 13 points, while Evan Legassey and David Otti each finished with 11. In the loss to the Stags, Marston scored 14 points, Legassey added 13 and Justin Jamal contributed 11.

“I don’t like what it looks like in the win column and the guys don’t like what it looks like in the win column and that’s a good thing, but we also have to be realistic that it’s a process,” Rams coach Todd Wing said. “The past few days, I’ve gone through the past 15 years of varsity rosters at Deering and we haven’t had sophomore starters like this year. It’s about trusting the process. These guys don’t back down and I’ll take that now and in the future. They’re my guys.”

Against the Eagles, Legassey had 14 points and Marston and Otti each added 10. The Rams look for their first win Monday at home versus Bangor, welcome Westbrook Friday and Monday, they go to Lewiston for a rematch of last year’s playoff ouster.

“Without a doubt, we’re heading in the direction,” Wing said. “Our road is going to be long and we’ll be smiling at the end of it.”

In Class C South, Waynflete improved to 4-3 with a 41-39 win at Sacopee Valley last week. Matt Adey and Nico Kirby both scored 10 points and Cole Isherwood made three free throws with under a second to go for the winning margin. The Flyers welcomed Seacoast Christian Tuesday, go to North Yarmouth Academy Wednesday (see our website for game story), travel to Old Orchard Beach Saturday and play host to Lake Region Monday.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, reigning Class A state champion Cheverus has responded nicely to an Opening Night loss in Bangor with nine consecutive wins, including victories last week over visiting Scarborough (67-40), at Deering (57-35) and at Portland (64-38). Against the Red Storm, Maddie Fitzpatrick led the way with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Emma Lizotte added 14 and 12 rebounds. In the win over the Rams, Fitzpatrick had a triple-double of 12 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds, Lizotte tallied 22 points and Ruth Boles finished with 10 points. Against the Bulldogs, Fitzpatrick again set the tone with 24 points while Lizotte contributed 17. The Stags go to Hampden Academy Friday and host Edward Little Monday.

Portland fell to 2-6 after losses last week at undefeated Oxford Hills (63-24) and at home to Cheverus (64-38). Eliza Stein had eight points against the Vikings. The Bulldogs welcome undefeated, Class AA South favorite Thornton Academy Tuesday, host Oxford Hills Friday and visit Windham Monday.

Deering took an 0-8 mark to Bangor Monday after losses last week at Edward Little (36-33), at home to Cheverus (57-35) and at Windham (49-35). Shay Rosenthal had 10 points against the Stags. The Rams go to Westbrook Friday and host Lewiston Monday as they seek their initial victory.

In Class C South, Waynflete fell to 2-5 after a 38-28 home loss to Sacopee Valley last week. Sasha Melnick and Maeve Mechtenberg scored seven points apiece. The Flyers hosted Seacoast Christian Tuesday and welcome NYA Wednesday before going to Old Orchard Beach Saturday and Lake Region Tuesday of next week.

Boys’ hockey

The Cheverus/Yarmouth boys’ hockey co-op team started the year 0-2-1, but last week got on track last week with home victories over Gorham (1-0) and Leavitt (4-1). Against the Rams, Ryan Franceschi scored the lone goal, with 3:32 to go.

“My goal wasn’t great, but it went in,” said Franceschi. “It doesn’t matter how it goes in. We knew it would come eventually.”

“What I was most proud is that we didn’t quit and we came together and worked hard and earned the opportunity to get that win,” said Cheverus/Yarmouth coach Dave St. Pierre. “It wasn’t frustration, but determination kept getting stronger and stronger. We knew if we kept going strong, it would work. We needed a ‘W’ tonight.”

Cheverus/Yarmouth was at St. Dom’s Tuesday, hosts reigning Class A champion Scarborough Thursday (see our website for game story), then visits Kennebunk Monday.

“I’m excited about where we’re heading,” St. Pierre said. “We’re feeling good. No nights off, but if we build on what we did tonight, I think we’ll be feeling good. Finishing is the big thing we have to do better. We can get better in all facets of the game and that will be our continued focus.”

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team fell to 3-5 after a 2-1 home loss to Falmouth last week. The squad hosts St. Dom’s Thursday.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Cheverus (which also has players from Kennebunk and Windham) was undefeated and atop the South Region Heals at press time after wins last week over Edward Little (9-1), previously unbeaten Yarmouth/Freeport (3-2) and Falmouth (6-1) to improve to 9-0 on the season. In the first victory, Elle Cooney paced a balanced attack with two goals, as eight different players found the net. Against Yarmouth/Freeport, Mikayla Talbot scored all three goals, including the game-winner with just over two minutes left.

“I knew what we needed was to put shots on goal,” Talbot said.

“Both teams forced each other to make mistakes we haven’t been making because we hadn’t been pushed,” said Cheverus coach Scott Rousseau. “It was an entertaining game. (Yarmouth/Freeport’s) a really good hockey team.”

In the win over Falmouth, Cooney led the way with two goals.

The Stags were at Winslow Tuesday, welcome Brewer Thursday and play host to Gorham Monday.

“Our schedule gets tougher and that’s good for us,” Rousseau said. “It’s going to be nice. We’re just getting going. We’re in a good spot, but it’s not going to be easy. Everything gets tighter at the end.”

Portland/Deering fell to 0-8 after an 8-5 loss at Gorham last week. Jane Flynn scored three goals and Erin Winship made 24 saves. Portland/Deering is at Greely Saturday and goes to Yarmouth/Freeport Monday.

The Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op team was 6-5 after three straight victories, 4-3 at Mt. Ararat in overtime, 7-0 over visiting Biddeford and 10-2 over visiting Edward Little. Against the Eagles, Marina Bassett had two goals and Reilly Eavanson produced the winner in OT. Bassett scored four times and Libby Hooper added two goals in the victory over the Tigers. Cape/Waynflete/SP is home versus York Saturday and goes to Brewer Monday.

Indoor track

The first SMAA indoor track meet of 2023 saw the Portland boys and girls each finish second to Scarborough.

Deering’s girls were second behind Gorham in a four-team meet. Deering’s boys placed fourth (Gorham was first).

Cheverus’ boys were third in a five-team meet won by Falmouth. The Stags girls placed fourth (Falmouth was first).

