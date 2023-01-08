BASKETBALL

Luka Samanic, Mfiondu Kabengele and Denzel Valentine all posted double-doubles and the Maine Celtics remained unbeaten in the regular-season portion of their G League schedule with a 121-106 win Sunday over the Grand Rapids Gold in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Samanic had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Kabengele recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Valentine finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as Maine improved to 6-0.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Manchester City beat Chelsea for the second time in less than three days, this time in the FA Cup.

And this time it was a 4-0 thrashing, without Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Advertisement

City’s top two players were given a rest after a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday, yet they weren’t especially missed, with Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden scoring first-half goals and Mahrez adding another late goal.

• Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic will be sidelined for at least two weeks because of a knee injury, Manager Graham Potter said.

• Aston Villa conceded twice from the 88th minute and was beaten 2-1 at home by fourth-tier Stevenage in probably the biggest shock of the FA Cup’s third round.

TENNIS

UNITED CUP: The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup in convincing fashion with an overpowering display against Italy in the final of the mixed teams event in Sydney.

Ninth-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when he edged former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7).

Advertisement

Jessica Pegula put the U.S. on the path to victory by beating Martina Trevisan 6-4, 6-2. Frances Tiafoe extended the lead when Lorenzo Musetti withdrew because of a shoulder injury after losing the first set of their match, 6-2.

ASB CLASSIC: Top-seeded American Coco Gauff capped a commanding start to the new season by beating Spanish qualifier Viktoria Masarova 6-1, 6-1 in the final in Auckland, New Zealand, claiming her third WTA Tour title.

ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL: Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka claimed her 11th WTA Tour title but her first in almost two years when she overcame qualifier Linda Noskova, 6-2, 7-6 (4), in Adelaide, Australia.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Latvia swept a pair of races on home ice, and former Falmouth resident Emily Sweeney won her team-high fourth medal of the season by helping the Americans finish third in a team relay.

Kristers Aparjods won gold in the men’s singles race. In the team relay, Latvia’s team of Aparjods, Elina Ieva Vitola and the doubles sled of Martins Bots and Roberts Plume prevailed in 2:12.111. Germany was second in 2:12.339, and the U.S. – Sweeney, Tucker West and the doubles team of Zack Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander – was third in 2:12.948.

Advertisement

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Close friends since childhood, Lucas Braathen and Atle Lie McGrath fulfilled their shared dream by finishing 1-2 in a World Cup race.

Braathen, who is two days older than his fellow 22-year-old McGrath, got the win in a slalom at Adelboden, Switzerland, to extend Norway’s dominating run in the discipline.

Sporting his trademark painted fingernails – mostly black with one yellow smile emoji – Braathen retained his first-run lead to finish 0.71 seconds ahead. Linus Strasser of Germany was 0.92 back in third.

Norwegian racers have won seven of the eight men’s World Cup slaloms since the Beijing Olympics last February. Braathen and McGrath each have two of those wins.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous