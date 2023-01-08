David Murray scored at the buzzer to force overtime and the Connecticut College men’s basketball team beat Bates 74-71 on Sunday in New London, Connecticut.

Bates (5-8, 0-1 NESCAC) took a 63-61 lead with five seconds left in the second half on a 3-pointer by Steph Baxter before Murray’s jumper tied it for the Camels (11-4, 2-0).

Baxter finished with 21 points for the Bobcats, while Devin Harris had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Brady Coyne added 17 points and Elliot Cravitz 11.

Murray scored 27 for the Camels.

NORTHWESTERN 84, (15) INDIANA 83: Boo Buie scored 26 points and the Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) beat the Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3) for their second road victory against a ranked opponent this season.

MARYLAND 80, (24) OHIO STATE 73: Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and the Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) opened the second half with an 18-2 run on their way to a victory over the Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2) in College Park, Maryland.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 59, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 35: Meghan Graff scored 19 points, Morgan Kennedy added 14, and the Bobcats (7-5, 1-0 NESCAC) held the Camels (4-9, 0-2) to 29 percent shooting in a win at Lewiston.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 58, MISSISSIPPI STATE 51: Zia Cooke scored 16 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 to help the Gamecocks (16-0, 3-0 SEC) remain unbeaten with a win over the Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3) in Starville, Mississippi.

The Gamecocks were held to a season-low point total on 19 of 65 (29%) shooting, but were able to find a way. Boston added 15 rebounds in the win.

(3) OHIO STATE 87, ILLINOIS 81: Taylor Mikesell scored a game-high 31 points as the Buckeyes (17-0,6-0 Big Ten) erased a halftime deficit and avoided an upset by the Fighting Illini (14-3, 4-2) in Columbus, Ohio.

Trailing by as many as 17 points in the second half, a 13-0 run in the third quarter helped the Buckeyes tie the game at 58 with 2:16 to go in the period.

Entering the fourth quarter tied at 65, Rikki Harris made a 3-pointer and Ohio State didn’t trail again.

MIAMI 77, (9) VIRGINIA TECH 66: Jasmyn Roberts scored a career-best 23 points, Haley Cavinder added 19 and the Hurricanes (10-6, 3-2 ACC) held off the Hokies (13-3, 3-3) in Coral Gables, Florida.