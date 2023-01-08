David Murray scored at the buzzer to force overtime and the Connecticut College men’s basketball team beat Bates 74-71 on Sunday in New London, Connecticut.
Bates (5-8, 0-1 NESCAC) took a 63-61 lead with five seconds left in the second half on a 3-pointer by Steph Baxter before Murray’s jumper tied it for the Camels (11-4, 2-0).
Baxter finished with 21 points for the Bobcats, while Devin Harris had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Brady Coyne added 17 points and Elliot Cravitz 11.
Murray scored 27 for the Camels.
NORTHWESTERN 84, (15) INDIANA 83: Boo Buie scored 26 points and the Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) beat the Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3) for their second road victory against a ranked opponent this season.
MARYLAND 80, (24) OHIO STATE 73: Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and the Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) opened the second half with an 18-2 run on their way to a victory over the Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2) in College Park, Maryland.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BATES 59, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 35: Meghan Graff scored 19 points, Morgan Kennedy added 14, and the Bobcats (7-5, 1-0 NESCAC) held the Camels (4-9, 0-2) to 29 percent shooting in a win at Lewiston.
(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 58, MISSISSIPPI STATE 51: Zia Cooke scored 16 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 to help the Gamecocks (16-0, 3-0 SEC) remain unbeaten with a win over the Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3) in Starville, Mississippi.
The Gamecocks were held to a season-low point total on 19 of 65 (29%) shooting, but were able to find a way. Boston added 15 rebounds in the win.
(3) OHIO STATE 87, ILLINOIS 81: Taylor Mikesell scored a game-high 31 points as the Buckeyes (17-0,6-0 Big Ten) erased a halftime deficit and avoided an upset by the Fighting Illini (14-3, 4-2) in Columbus, Ohio.
Trailing by as many as 17 points in the second half, a 13-0 run in the third quarter helped the Buckeyes tie the game at 58 with 2:16 to go in the period.
Entering the fourth quarter tied at 65, Rikki Harris made a 3-pointer and Ohio State didn’t trail again.
MIAMI 77, (9) VIRGINIA TECH 66: Jasmyn Roberts scored a career-best 23 points, Haley Cavinder added 19 and the Hurricanes (10-6, 3-2 ACC) held off the Hokies (13-3, 3-3) in Coral Gables, Florida.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.