Numerous studies have shown that a practice of turning your headlights on, whenever you are driving, may reduce the chances of being in an accident. Even though headlights are most effective at night and during inclement weather, research is showing that they do make vehicles more visible to other motorists in the daytime as well.

Some have noted that headlight use during the day resulted in a 10% reduction in accidents involving more than one vehicle. It also resulted in a 12% reduction in pedestrian accidents and a 23% reduction in fatal motorcycle accidents involving vehicles coming from the other direction.

Because these types of accidents tend to result in far more serious injuries and fatalities, this reduction rate deserves attention. These reductions in accident rates are entirely because of increased visibility. Motorists and pedestrians are more likely to see vehicles that have their headlights on during the day than those that don’t.

Numerous European countries have begun implementing laws requiring the use of daytime running lights, and data have shown a significant change in the number of accidents throughout the day in these countries. Denmark had a reduction of left-turn accidents of over 37%, while Canada reported a reduction of over 11%.

In the U.S., drivers are not required to use their headlights unless it is dark or if the weather is inclement. Some months ago, I had a close call because of a car without headlights on. Safety is no accident.

Bonnie Tallagnon

Biddeford

