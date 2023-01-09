The Boneheads

7 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $15 in advance, $20 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

The Boothbay Opera House kicks off its winter season with a show by longtime Midcoast rock ‘n’ roll band The Boneheads. Bob Colwell, Steve Jones, Scott Elliot and Dick Hollis have been at it for more than three decades with six albums, starting with “Cranium” in 1992. The band is currently working on its next recording project, so you can expect to hear some new tunes.

Kallet and Larsen

7:30 p.m. Friday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., $10. camdenoperahouse.com

Kallet and Larsen is the folk duo of Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen out of southern Indiana. Their shows feature vocal duets, guitar, Irish flute, Irish alto flute, tin whistle, concertina, harmonium, duet fiddling and storytelling. Kallet is a singer-songwriter with five solo albums, and Larsen is a respected Irish flute and tin whistle player who has written books on both instruments. If you can’t make it to Camden, the performance will be livestreamed on the opera house’s Facebook page.

Watts Hall Band

7 p.m. Saturday. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main St., Thomaston, $15. eventbrite.com

If you’re in the mood for a fun dance party, make a plan to head to Thomaston this weekend. Watts Hall Community Arts presents a performance by its 10-member band. You’ll hear a mix of rock and R&B songs you love by the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Black Crowes, Van Morrison, Linda Ronstadt and Talking Heads. You can wet your whistle at a cash bar by The Block Saloon, and assorted snacks will be available.

