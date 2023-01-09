Maine lobstermen have gotten a six-year reprieve on new fishing regulations designed to protect right whales, but there’s no exemption for new reporting requirements on the lobstermen’s catch.

Until this year, only a fraction of Maine’s lobstering workforce were required to report what they caught, with details such as when, where and how many of the animals. The data went to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. a coalition of 15 East Coast states that regulates fishing for more than two dozen species.

But as Jan. 1, all Maine lobstermen now have to report data on their harvests to the state and to the ASMFC.

The fishermen seem to be cooperative, but also wary of any new regulations on their industry and aren’t saying much.

“All the paperwork is always a hassle, but we need to give up the data and hopefully it doesn’t get used against us,” John Tripp, a lobsterman from Tenants Harbor, said.

Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, was not immediately available to discuss the new requirement. Several other members of the lobster industry declined to comment on the mandate.

Advertisement

Among the 10 states where lobster is fished, others already require full reporting. Maine, the lone holdout, accounted for 108.9 million pounds of lobster in 2021, worth over $730 million and representing about 80% of all lobster commercially harvested in the U.S.

REGULATORY RATIONALE

The regulations intended to protect the endangered whales that were expected to go into effect this year were put on hold by a provision in the federal budget which blocks the new rules until Dec. 31, 2028. Lobstermen around the state have protested the proposals, which they say aren’t needed because there have been no entanglements of right whales in lobster gear for at least 18 years – and no documented deaths of right whales due to encounters with lobster gear.

But the expanded reporting requirements on the catch slipped into place, despite some grumbling.

The reporting regulations are designed to allow the state and commission to get a sense of where and how many lobsters are being caught off the coast of Maine and who is catching them, Jeff Nichols, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said. The data helps provide a biological picture of the fishery for its management and planning.

Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the department, sent a message to lobstermen last week encouraging them to comply with the new reporting requirements. “I know it isn’t popular, but it’s an important piece of securing the best data possible to understand effort in Maine’s lobster industry,” Keliher said.

Advertisement

Until now, the state had been getting reports from all lobster dealers and from the 10% of the fishermen, chosen at random. But Keliher said the new reports, required of all commercial lobster license and student license holders, will help regulators get a fuller picture of the health of the fishery.

“All of this is vital to understanding the real footprint of the fishery, to make sure that if and when future management measures are developed, they can be targeted appropriately,” Keliher wrote. “Without that information, management measures end up being much broader than necessary, because we don’t have that fine-scale information.”

To help Maine fishermen adapt to the new reporting requirements, the DMR has developed a free app that will allow reports to be filed via a smartphone, Nichols said. But he admitted the transition may not be easy. “This is a change and a challenge,” he said, and noted that the DMR has also set up a hotline for lobstermen to call if they have problems reporting the data.

Tripp said he has already been reporting catch data because he also harvests scallops, another regulated species. He’s a little concerned about how well his father, who also fishes for lobster, will be able to navigate the app, but figures he will eventually catch on.

Tripp said it’s not as if most lobstermen were simply hauling traps and not paying attention to how much they were catching and where.

“We’ve always kept our own records,” he said. “They just don’t always jibe with what the government wants.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: