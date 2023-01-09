Football is returning at Maine Maritime Academy.

After suspending the program in August 2020 for financial challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced Monday it plans to offer the sport again.

MMA will field sub-varsity competition through 2024 before joining the Division III Commonwealth Coast Conference in 2025. The school also announced Monday a search is underway for its next head coach.

“We are proud to welcome students from across Maine and America to join in the rich tradition of Mariner Football,” Maine Maritime president Jerry Paul said in a statement Monday. “This is an exciting time. As we re-start the program there will be once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to participate at the college level and be part of our next chapter to success while earning a world class degree leading to a high-paying career in a growing market. I am proud of the alumni support and Alfond Foundation who made this program possible, we are grateful that they share our vision for the future of athletics at Maine Maritime.”

Efforts to restore the football program began in September, when MMA set a fundraising goal of $562,000, according to the school statement. That goal was covered within three months, including a $250,000 grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation. MMA received $566,788 from 155 donors.

MMA cancelled all fall sports in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school — then led by president Dr. William J. Brennan — ultimately made the decision to indefinitely suspend the program, a decision that surprised players and coaches at the time.

“The football program is our most expensive non-academic program,” Brennan said in a 2020 statement. “As the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are already mounting and with the prospect of a 10% curtailment in state funding, we need to review the program’s overall impact – and the impact of all programs – on our ability to continue to operate the institution.”

Paul, a 1989 MMA graduate, became the school’s president last April.

Maine Maritime’s program dates to 1946. The Mariners have won nine New England Football Conference titles, the most recent in 2009 when it went to the NCAA Division III tournament. However, the program fell on hard times from 2011-2019, going 13-69 during that stretch, including three winless seasons (2012, 2018 and 2019).

The Commonwealth Coast Conference, which founded in 1984, features schools from around New England, including Husson University in Bangor and the University of New England in Biddeford.

