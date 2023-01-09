MONTREAL — Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Seattle Kraken beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Daniel Sprong and Matty Beniers also scored, and Yanni Gourde had two assists in his return to his home province of Quebec. The Kraken have outscored opponents 26-8 during their win streak.

Jones had six saves in the first period, nine in the second and six in the third to get his 27th career shutout.

Samuel Montembeault had 37 saves for Montreal, which snapped a seven-game skid with a 5-4 win against St. Louis on Saturday.

FLYERS 4, SABRES 0: Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead Philadelphia to a win at Buffalo, New York.

In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league’s highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games.

PREDATORS 3, SENATORS 0: Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist and visiting Nashville beat Ottawa.

Forsberg beat Cam Talbot at 7:30 in the third to give the Predators a fourth straight win.

Predators goalie Juuse Saros made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. He has stopped 102 of the 105 shots he’s faced in the last two games – following a 64-save performance Thursday in a 5-3 win over Carolina.

Roman Josi and Jeremy Lauzon also scored for the Predators.

Talbot made 30 saves for the Senators, who have now lost two straight.

NOTES

DUCKS: Forward Justin Kirkland was hospitalized overnight after getting into a car accident on his way to the Ducks’ game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.

The Ducks announced Kirkland remains under evaluation, but has full mobility and is communicating with his family and with visiting teammates. They expect Kirkland to be released from the hospital within the next two days.

“We are thankful for the quick care and treatment Justin received from first responders and medical staff at UCI Health,” Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek said. “Justin is in great spirits, and we hope he will be released shortly.”

The 26-year-old forward made his NHL debut on Dec. 20 with the Ducks, who signed him as a free agent last summer. He was a third-round pick by Nashville in the 2014 draft, and he spent most of the past six seasons in the AHL with affiliates for the Predators and the Calgary Flames.

Kirkland has played in seven games this season for the last-place Ducks, going scoreless with a minus-3 rating.

