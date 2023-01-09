A head-on collision in Woolwich claimed the life of one man and left another seriously injured Friday afternoon, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened on Route 1 at the North end of Sagadahoc Bridge around 12:40 p.m., according to police.

Robert A. Payzant Jr. of Lewiston, 55, was driving south on U.S. Route 1 in a 2021 Subaru Legacy when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, colliding with a 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck, witnesses told police.

Payzant died at the scene.

Woolwich medics transported the pickup driver, Joseph Pickul, 69, of Southport, to Maine Medical Center in Portland to be treated for serious injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening. A message left for the hospital seeking an update on Pickul’s condition wasn’t immediately returned.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, and police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Payzant had been an employee of the Maine Prisoners Advocacy Coalition for the past two years, according to MPAC Executive Director Joseph Jackson. The organization focuses on advocating for Maine’s incarcerated citizens, and their families and friends. Payzant had a lengthy criminal history and spent decades in prison for drug- and robbery-related offenses, but after his most recent release he began working with advocacy groups.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash with the help of the Brunswick Police Department, to determine what caused Payzant to cross the centerline.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: