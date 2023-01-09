AUGUSTA — The 17-year-old boy from South China who was gravely injured in a multivehicle crash Dec. 30 on Interstate 295 has died.

The parents of Rémy Pettengill made the announcement Saturday, a day after they had provided an update on the severity of his injuries and said they were activating his wish to be an organ donor.

Pettengill, a junior at Erskine Academy in South China, had been hospitalized since the crash. His family had provided updates on the boy via Caring Bridge, an online platform that allows people to share health updates with family members and friends.

On Saturday, Pettengill’s family wrote, “Heaven has just gained an amazing angel.”

Erskine Academy officials announced Monday the independent school has scheduled a celebration of life for Pettengill for 11 a.m. Saturday at the school at 309 Windsor Road, with time for friends and family to gather beginning at 9 a.m.

The school is collecting socks for the homeless and veterans in Pettengill’s honor at the ceremony.

Advertisement

In a show of support, the Palermo Boy Scouts Troop 222 held a Candlelight Support Circle last Wednesday at Erskine Academy. Pettengill completed his Eagle Service Project in 2019, making 50 hygiene care packages for distribution to veterans at The Cabin in the Woods on the Togus VA Medical Center campus in Augusta.

Pettengill was injured when the car in which he was riding was hit from behind, an incident that occurred after an initial crash slowed travel in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295, near the Richmond exit.

Police said the first crash, at about 9:25 p.m., occurred when Steven Trask, driving a Nissan Altima on I-295 northbound, apparently sideswiped the trailer of a tractor-trailer and lost control of his vehicle, veering off the road onto the median near Exit 43.

A secondary collision occurred when a Honda Accord slowed in the area of the crash and was hit by a Subaru Impreza, causing minor damage. The Impreza was then hit by a Honda Accord traveling at highway speed and was pushed near the median.

The driver the Honda was not injured, but all of the passengers in the Subaru were, according to officials. Pettengill was the most seriously injured by the impact. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Trask, 39, of Topsham was arrested at the scene of the crash on charges of operating under the influence and driving to endanger.

Advertisement

Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Monday the crash remained under investigation.

In announcing Pettengill’s death to the school community, Michael McQuarrie, headmaster at Erskine Academy, said counselors will be available throughout the week and as long as needed.

According to the Erskine Academy website, a swim meet and all basketball games scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed, as has Saturday’s wrestling meet.

Erskine officials did not return a request Monday for an interview.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: